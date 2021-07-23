Colorado jury convicts man of killing pro cyclist in crash

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of causing a crash that killed a professional cyclist in southwest Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports Cordell Schneider was found guilty Thursday of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for the March 4, 2020, crash near Marvel that killed 39-year-old Benjamin Sonntag.

The defense faulted Sonntag for riding in the wrong lane of traffic to speed his training ride. But prosecutors noted that two other drivers encountered the cyclist and were able to safely go around him.

The prosecution said Schneider’s excessive speed prevented him from going around Sonntag.