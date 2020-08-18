Colorado joins multistate lawsuit over USPS changes

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – States across the country have joined together as part of a federal lawsuit to block changes at the United States Postal Service.

The changes include cuts that would threaten the timely delivery of mail to Coloradans, Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release.

Another change is that the Postal Service said it will stop processing ballots as first class mail regardless of what type of postage is used. According to Weiser, this change is likely to affect the state’s all-mail elections.

“The sweeping changes that the Postmaster General implemented at the Postal Service are illegal and threaten to undermine our state’s independent authority to conduct elections. Every Coloradan who uses the Postal Service for essential and time-sensitive items should be alarmed. We are bringing this lawsuit to fight for every citizen’s constitutional right to vote and to protect our State’s ability to manage our reliable, safe, and easy-to-use vote at home election system,” Weiser said.

The announcement that Colorado is joining this multistate lawsuit comes one day after Gov. Jared Polis, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and other elected leaders spoke out about their concerns.

“Every American should be able to exercise their right to vote without risking their health. Here in Colorado we do that with the convenience of mail in ballots,” Polis said.

Shortly after Weiser’s announcement on joining the lawsuit was made, Postmaster Louis DeJoy said that USPS will ‘suspend’ changes until after election. It’s unclear at this time what impact this will have on the lawsuit.

“We will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards. The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day,” DeJoy said in a statement.