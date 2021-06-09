‘Colorado is now home to our first wolf litter since the 1940s’; CPW keeping an eye on at least 3 wolf pups

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced on Wednesday that Colorado now has multiple gray wolf pups from collard wolves “Jane” and “John”.

CPW said a biologist and wildlife manager each independently observed the pups on three separate occasions between June 4-8.

Collared wolves “John” and “Jane” were spotted with the three wolf pups. CPW said a typical litter consists of four to six pups. It is unclear if there are any other pups in the litter.

“Colorado is now home to our first wolf litter since the 1940s. We welcome this historic den and the new wolf family to Colorado. With voter passage last year of the initiative to require re-introduction of the wolf by the end of 2023, these pups will have plenty of potential mates when they grow up to start their own families,” said Governor Jared Polis.

“We are continuing to actively monitor this den site while exercising extreme caution so as not to inadvertently jeopardize the potential survival of these pups,” said Libbie Miller, CPW wildlife biologist. “Our hope is that we will eventually have photos to document this momentous occasion in Colorado’s incredible and diverse wildlife history, but not bothering them remains a paramount concern.”

CPW said that as the pups grow larger and spend more time outside of the den, biologists and area staff will have additional opportunities to observe the animals. CPW also said they are working with landowners in the area to implement practices to minimize the potential for conflict.

“It’s incredible that these two adult animals have traveled the distance and overcome the challenges they have to get here, and to now have pups in Colorado,” said Kris Middledorf, area wildlife manager for CPW. “It’s our priority to ensure that they have the chance to thrive, so even as we have exciting news, we want to remind everyone that these animals remain endangered in Colorado.”