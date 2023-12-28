DENVER (KDVR) — One of the most difficult ski trails in North America is here in Colorado. It’s known for its moguls, rocks, trees and steep drop of 55 degrees.

It’s not a long trail, but if you’re not skilled, you’ll end up rolling down the mountain instead of skiing.

The trail has an average pitch of 55 degrees, it’s considered the steepest lift-serviced tree-cut trail in North America, according to Crested Butte Mountain Resort.

If you want to absolutely send it down the mountain, it’s not hard to find.

Top of Rambo (Photo credit: Taylor Ahearn / Crested Butte Mountain Resort)

Rambo is on the left side of the Crested Butte map (Courtesy of Crested Butte Mountain Resort)

Its name: Rambo. It’s a double black diamond and is considered “extreme terrain” by the mountain. You can find the trail at Crested Butte.

If you’re daring enough to check it out, ski to the North Face T-Bar and take Easy Out to the top of the trail.

Rambo is a short trail that leads to a blue trail down the mountain.

Rambo lies hidden among other trails down the mountain. You could bump right into Rambo. Although there are more options around the trail if you don’t want to go down it.

For those who want to try and ski down the mountain, it’s not for the faint of heart.

There’s nothing wrong with skipping the first 15 feet, said Crested Butte, as the first part of the trail is known for prominent rocks. After the first drop, you’ll be greeted with natural moguls and trees throughout the trail.

Depending on what you consider easy, the ski area says that the right side is “easier” than the left, which tends to be steeper.

The trail isn’t open for the 2023/24 ski season just yet. Crested Butte still needs more natural snowfall before it can open up one of the steepest trails in the country.