DENVER (KDVR) — Everyone gets older and according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of the Centennial State is no exception.

In 2012, the median age in Colorado was 36.2, meaning half the population was younger than that, and half was older.

However, that has steadily increased in the decade since. By 2022, the median age in the state was 37.7, 1.5 years older than in 2012.

This is in line with changes seen nationwide. In 2012, the median age nationwide was 37.4. However, in 2022, that had increased to 39.

According to the Census Bureau, this is due to declining birth rates.

Some counties aging faster

The data from the Census Bureau does not include all counties, just the 12 most populated counties in the state: El Paso, Denver, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Adams, Douglas, Larimer, Weld, Boulder, Pueblo, Mesa and Broomfield counties.

The median age in most of those counties increased by around the same rate as the state overall, though there were some exceptions.

In Jefferson County, the median age has actually stayed the same — 40.8 years old — since 2012.

The median age in Douglas County increased from 37.5 in 2012 to 39.7 in 2022, an increase of 2.2 years.

Even with this increase, some counties were much younger than the state average. This included Colorado’s two largest counties — El Paso County and the City and County of Denver — where the median age was 35.2 and 35.1, respectively — over two years younger than the state overall.