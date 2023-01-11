DENVER (KDVR) — Following some major struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like the Colorado beer business could be on an upward swing.

In fact, Colorado was recently ranked by Hop Culture Magazine as one of two states making a comeback in 2023 for beer.

“For the past almost three years, the global pandemic curbed travels with drinking culture shifting dramatically. Even in powerhouse craft beer states, ones that had led the craft beer movement in America for years, we saw the struggle,” the magazine said. “In 2022, for the first time, we truly felt that things started to return to a new normal.”

Best breweries of 2022

Hop Culture also released a list of the 14 best breweries from 2022. In the top spot was Novel Strand Brewing Company in Denver.

The brewery is located at 305 W. 1st Ave.

At number six on the list is Bruz Beers in Denver.

The brewery’s tasting room is located at 1675 W. 67th Ave. #100 in Denver. The tap room is located at 1495 York St. #101 in Denver.

At number eight on the list is New Image Brewing in Arvada.

New Image Brewing is located at 5622 Yukon St. in Olde Town. There is also a second location that opened in Wheat Ridge at 9505 W. 44th Ave.

Best breweries to watch in 2023

Two Colorado breweries were ranked in the top 11 of Hop Culture’s best breweries to watch in 2023.

“These are breweries that are already doing great things, and we’re excited to see them do even better things. Whatever the reason, we have our eyes locked onto these places in 2023,” the magazine said.

At the top of the list is Wah Gwaan Brewing Company in Denver, which is Jamaican-inspired craft brewing.

“Take a brief glance at the tap list at Wah Gwaan Brewing Company in Denver, CO, and you’ll find four or five ingredients you might never have seen before in beer,” Hop Culture said.

The brewery is located at 925 W. 8th Ave. in Denver.

At number five on the list is Goldspot Brewing Company in Denver.

“Goldspot is more than a brewery—it’s a platform for the Queer, trans, non-binary, LGBTQIA+ community, inviting folks in to drink and celebrate in a safe space,” the magazine said.

The brewery is located at 4970 Lowell Boulevard in Denver.