‘Colorado is burning’: Teacher describes evacuation from Grand County as wildfire explodes in size

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman who had to evacuate from her Grand County home spoke about the experience with FOX31 and Channel 2 on Wednesday night.

Carrie Ann Mathis is a high school teacher in the Granby area.

She says she moved to Colorado about four years ago.

“This was my dream — my dream — to live in Colorado, to live in Grand County. And it’s such beautiful place. Me and my husband talk about how we can stand on our porch and see out on the Front Range from this side. And we kind of joke and said, ‘We live where people vacation,'” she said.

Mathis shared a video in which she is crying while filming the towering plumes of smoke.

“This whole country is basically on fire. Colorado is on fire,” she said.

Mathis spoke to FOX31 anchor Aristea Brady from her car while she was fleeing the area. Watch the interview in the videos above and below.

LINK: Latest updates on East Troublesome Fire