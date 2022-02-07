Colorado is 2nd most expensive state for common cold

DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 surge of the omicron variant continues to decline in Colorado. While the COVID-19 pandemic has been impacting people since 2020, many have also been sick with the common cold.

Colorado is the second most expensive state for a common cold, according to NiceRX. The research shows it costs Coloradans $57.35 for a common cold.

NiceRX looked at the cost of products including Tylenol Cold+Flu Severe Day/Night Caplets, Vicks VapoRub Cough Suppressant Ointment, and Robitussin Cough + Chest Congestion DM MAX Relief Liquid, as well as the cost of a doctor’s visit.

“Looking at the cost of the three products as well as the average cost of a visit to a family practice for someone with insurance, we can see which states have the highest and lowest prices for those suffering from a cold,” NiceRX shared.

According to the research, NiceRX said the most expensive state for a common cold is Massachusetts.

RankStateCost of Cold and Flu TabletsCost of VapoRub OintmentCost of Cough SyrupCost of the average visit to a family practice with insuranceTotal Cost
1Massachusetts$8.29$10.99$13.49$27.16$59.93
2Colorado$7.69$10.49$12.59$26.58$57.35
3Hawaii$7.49$9.29$11.69$27.75$56.22
4New Jersey$6.49$8.59$10.59$29.22$54.89
5California$6.49$8.59$10.59$28.72$54.39
6Connecticut$6.49$8.49$10.59$28.02$53.59
7Rhode Island$6.49$8.59$10.59$27.07$52.74
8Maryland$6.49$8.49$10.59$26.89$52.46
9Nevada$6.49$8.59$10.59$26.65$52.32
10New Hampshire$6.49$8.59$10.59$26.61$52.28
Credit: NiceRX

The research also revealed the following about Colorado, according to NiceRX.

  • Average cost of cold and flu tablets is $7.69
  • Average cost of VapoRub ointment is $10.49
  • Average cost of cough syrup is $12.59
  • Average cost of a visit to a family practice with insurance is $26.58
  • Average number of paid sick days is 10.7

The least expensive state for a common cold, according to NiceRX, is Arkansas. It costs $49.57 to have cold there.

