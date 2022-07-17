Timothy O’Brien escaped from the Delta Correctional Center and was found in New Mexico. (Photo: Department of Corrections)

DELTA, Colo. (KDVR) — An inmate that escaped from a minimum security prison was found 188 miles away in New Mexico.

The Colorado Department of Corrections was looking for minimum security inmate Timothy O’Brien after he stole a car from his assigned community worksite. O’Brien cut off his ankle monitor and escaped from the Delta Correctional Center.

O’Brien left Durango at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday in a 2008 white Suburban.

After a large active search of O’Brien, the DOC announced he was found hours later. O’Brien was found 188 miles away in Farmington, New Mexico. It takes about four hours to get between Delta and Farmington.

O’Brien will now be returned and held in Colorado where he will face new charges related to his escape.