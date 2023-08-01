A beautiful drone photo of mountain peaks as seen from beyond Breckenridge, Colorado (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The country’s super-earners found a new home in Colorado during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado gained the eighth-highest number of individuals earning at least $200,000 a year, according to an analysis of IRS data by financial advisor SmartAsset. The study period covers 2020 to 2021, during which there was a nationwide reshuffling of wealthy people looking for more elbow room in an age of lockdowns.

High earners fled tax-heavy states from 2020 to 2021 and moved into states with lower rates. Florida gained over 27,000 high earners in that year, the highest in the country, followed by Texas with just over 9,000. Colorado had a net gain of 2,052 people earning over $200,000 a year.

California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey lost the most high earners. Combined, these states lost some 62,000 people making $200,000 or more in 2021.

The Centennial State now has some of the nation’s highest income levels.

It ranks seventh in the U.S. for the median family income, which was $102,073 in 2021. It is one of only nine states with a median family income of over $100,000, ranking just below Washington and above Hawaii. Colorado ranks ninth-highest for household income, one of only 10 states where this exceeds $80,000.

Colorado had the nation’s fourth-highest net income gain from migration from 2020 to 2021. It gained $8.6 billion in income from movers.