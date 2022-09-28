DENVER (KDVR) — Many states in the U.S. have “only in…'” sayings and Colorado is no exception.

Fall brings a change in temperatures which can fluctuate so much in one day, Coloradans experience at least two to three seasons in a 24-hour period. Whether you’re in lower elevation in the Mile High City or exploring Rocky Mountain National Park, you may start in flip-flops and end up in snow boots.

Of course, this is not ONLY in Colorado but it seems to happen more often than not during spring and fall. These seasons can be quite confusing with some days having 30 to 40-degree temperature swings, going from warm, dry conditions to freezing temps with heavy snowfall or vice versa the following day.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said that while the Denver metro area enjoyed sunny skies with highs in the 80s Wednesday and expects the same for Thursday, a cold front hits on Friday and Saturday with 30% to 50% rain chances in Denver and 50% to 70% rain chances in the mountains. High temperatures will drop by 5 to 15 degrees.

Major shifts don’t happen as frequently, but anyone having spent a full four seasons in the Centennial State knows the conditions can change in a very short period of time, as well. What’s the saying? “If you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes.”

Officials at RMNP remind visitors of this phenomenon with the latest tweet saying, “Fall weather in #RMNP varies greatly so be prepared. Thur afternoon thru Sun be prepared for rain at lower elev & snow at higher elev. Temporary road closures possible.”

The park’s website has an entire page dedicated to explaining the weather in the park, in part saying:

The Continental Divide runs northwest to southeast through the center of the park atop the high peaks. This accounts for two distinct climate patterns – one typical of the east side near Estes Park and the other associated with the Grand Lake area on the park’s west side. In recent years, park researchers have been tracking changes to the climate in the park.

So basically in the Denver metro, you could have a Tuesday like this:

Small beautiful park in front of an office building in downtown Denver, Colorado

And a Wednesday like this:

Bicycle or bike in the snow in Denver Colorado

Bottom line, autumn in Colorado can be all over the place in a matter of minutes or days so be prepared. Download the Pinpoint Weather App to stay abreast of conditions and dress accordingly with a change of clothes for when the weather shifts.