Colorado Human Trafficking Council launches awareness campaign

DENVER (KDVR) — After three years in the making and a grant from the federal government, the Colorado Human Trafficking Council (CHTC) has launched its official awareness campaign.

“The campaign was formed by three years of formative community research, in-person interviews, group discussion, and online surveys with survivors and stakeholders across the state,” said Maria Trujillo, CHTC manager.

Based on that research, the goal was to develop a campaign that would increase awareness about all types of human trafficking.

“Inspired by the expertise and experience of survivors, this campaign represents the span of human trafficking that could happen in any Colorado community,” said Trujillo.

In addition to informing the general public about human trafficking, the CHTC has been educating law enforcement in Colorado as well.

“Our Colorado State Patrol port of entry went through human trafficking interdiction and almost immediately spotted a case recently,” said Patricia Billinger, Colorado Department of Public Safety.

And while the CHTC says that the actual cases of human trafficking in Colorado are down from last year, it hopes the awareness campaign will keep that trend continuing.