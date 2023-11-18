DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado House of Representatives passed a legislative measure to create a commission that would develop long-term solutions to rising property tax payments in the state.

The bill, HB23B-1003, passed by a vote of 39-21, according to a press release, and must be passed by the Senate to be placed before Gov. Jared Polis and signed into action.

The measure, if passed, would create the Commission on Property Tax Task Force to outline plans for long and short-term property tax relief.

Members of the task force would include legislators, a property tax administrator and different local government and community leaders.

The goal of the bill is to map out potential long-term solutions to property taxes that have “been rising since Coloradans voted to repeal the Gallagher Amendment in 2020,” according to the Colorado General Assembly’s release.

Rep. Marc Snyder sponsored the House bill. He said convening a task force of local and statewide leaders to develop solutions for property taxes would help make the state more affordable.

“Combatting our state’s affordability crisis requires us to think broadly about ways to provide both short-term and long-term property tax relief for hard-working Coloradans while protecting funding for schools, fire districts and the critical services Coloradans rely on,” Snyder said in a release.

Under this bill, the task force would convene in the week of Nov. 27 and deliver a report to the Legislative Council by March 1, 2024.