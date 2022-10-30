DENVER (KDVR) – Hugh McKean, the Colorado House Minority Leader, passed away suddenly on Sunday morning at his home at the age of 51.

McKean was elected to the Loveland City Council in 2009. He served as a representative for Colorado House District 51 starting in 2016. He was elected to the Colorado House Republican Caucus in 2020.

Colorado State Rep. Hugh McKean stands for the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance

(Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“Hugh was fiercely passionate about two things in his extraordinary life; serving the great state of Colorado and spending time with his family, whom he adored — Aiden McKean, 21, Hanna McKean, 23, and his dearest partner and friend Amy Parks,” Deputy Chief of Staff Roger Hudson said in a statement Sunday morning.

Funeral service planning is now ongoing, and FOX31 will bring you an update once they have been announced.