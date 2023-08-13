DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has 93 known thermal areas, and one of the top hot springs in the country is only a three-hour drive and a short hike from Denver.

USA Today made a list of the top 10 hot springs in the U.S., and Colorado’s Strawberry Park Hot Spring claimed fifth place.

The year-round hot spring has five pools that vary from cool water to 104 degrees. Even in the summer, the hot spring is comfortable because the pools are at different temperatures. You can decide which pool feels best for you.

It offers two-hour day passes as well as overnight cabins. It’s family-friendly during the day and at night no minors are allowed as it turns into a clothing-optional soak.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 best hot springs in the country:

Berkeley Springs State Park – Berkeley Springs, West Virginia Hot Springs State Park – Thermopolis, Wyoming McCredie Hot Springs – Willamette National Forest, Oregon Travertine Hot Springs – Bridgeport, California Strawberry Park Hot Springs – Steamboat Springs, Colorado Boquillas Hot Springs – Big Bend National Park, Texas No. 7: Verde Hot Springs – Yavapai County, Arizona No. 8: Umpqua Hot Springs – Idleyld Park, Oregon Granite Hot Springs – Jackson, Wyoming Black Rock Hot Springs – Black Rock Desert, Nevada

If you’re looking to spend a weekend away relaxing, make a reservation and check out the hot spring and the surrounding trails in Steamboat.