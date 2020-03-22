Colorado hospitals restrict visitors amid COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Hospitals across Colorado have placed major restrictions on who can visit patients inside.

The decision comes as part of an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Louis Zerobnick says he was told Friday he could no longer visit his wife Shari, who's in the ICU at Rose Medical Center.

"I kissed her and I just told her to survive," he says. "Told her I loved her."

Zerobnick says his wife, who is not a coronavirus patient, is battling complications from severe psoriasis.

"I realized I might never see my wife alive again," he says. "There's nothing I can do about it, except trust those people at the hospital to do the best job they possibly can."

Most hospitals with restrictions, including Rose Medical Center, are making exceptions in a handful of situations: Pediatric patients, NICU babies, laboring mothers and new moms, patients with disabilities warranting assistance, and patients in surgery.

A spokesperson for Health One, which operates Rose Medical Center, said administrators can also make exceptions for end-of-life care.

We understand this policy is difficult for patients and visitors. However, we must take these new restrictions out of an abundance of caution to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and further minimize the risk of exposure to our patients, visitors and colleagues. We’ve seen an increase in the number of positive cases throughout the division and fully expect these numbers to rise. It’s more important than ever to remain diligent in following our safety protocols to keep you, our colleagues, and our communities safe.

Zerobnick says he's been told it could be weeks before he can see his wife again.

He says he completely understands the hospital's decision, and says it's a reality Coloradan's are going to be facing for months to come.

"It might seem kind of selfish, to want to go into that ward and be with my wife," he says. "But she's in a dire circumstance, and it's my wife. I want to see my life alive, I don't want to have to go bury my wife."

RESTRICTIONS BY HOSPITAL:

UCHealth

Health One (Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian St. Lukes)

SCL Health (St. Joseph, Lutheran, Good Samaritan

Denver Health

Centura Health (St Anthony, Porter Adventist)