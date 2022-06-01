DENVER (KDVR) — Hospitals across the state received part of an infant formula shipment over the weekend, according to the state Department of Public Health and Environment. This was after President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to increase formula production and fly in formula from other countries.

CDPHE says it is teaming up with multiple state agencies to provide resources for families struggling to find infant formula during the nationwide shortage. Resources include access to free donor milk, a link to report formula scams and other helpful information.

Last week, Governor Polis formally declared the shortage a disaster emergency. Experts stress that parents struggling to find formula should connect with their child’s pediatrician.