Colorado hospitals implement plan to brace for COVID-19 surge

DENVER (KDVR) — Bracing for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases this winter, Colorado hospitals and health systems, in partnership with the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA), announced Wednesday the creation of the Combined Hospital Transfer Center (CHTC) — a system that will help transfer patients should a hospital reach capacity.

Health experts warn that if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Colorado could surpass hospitalization numbers that were seen in April by mid-November. If that happens and a hospital reaches capacity or cannot provide the needed level of care for a patient, that hospital can call the CHTC. The CHTC will then determine what hospital in the region/state can provide the appropriate level of care and has capacity, while also considering patient preference and proximity.

“There are a number of issues that CHA and Colorado’s hospitals have been working on to try to ensure that health system capacity is protected, supplies are available and that patients can go to the nearest hospitals knowing that the hospital will help ensure care is available,” said Darlene Tad-y, MD, CHA vice president of clinical affairs, in a statement. “One of the best practices we learned from other states that have already responded to significant outbreaks was to stand up a statewide transfer center. This will allow us to respond rapidly to capacity issues that a city or region of Colorado may face and to ensure that we are fully utilizing the capacity of our state’s entire hospital system.

“Throughout the pandemic, Colorado hospitals and health systems have worked collaboratively to care for Coloradans, and the CHTC will further that effort if hospital capacity emerges as an issue,” Tad-y continued.