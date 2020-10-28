Colorado hospital opening clinical trial aimed at COVID prevention

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital is looking for people to participate in a clinical trial targeting COVID prevention.

President Donald Trump received Regeneron’s experimental, anti-viral antibody cocktail to treat his coronavirus symptoms.

The goal of this trial is to see if that same experimental treatment can help prevent illness in someone who has been exposed to the virus.

“Right now, we don’t have anything that we can offer people who are exposed and at risk for getting sick,” Dr. Brian Montague, an infectious disease specialist said.

He says the hospital is looking for people with a household member who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In the trial, that person will receive one dose to see if the antibody treatment prevents them from becoming infected or keeps them from developing a severe illness.

“This is an antibody that is similar to what your body would make if you made your own antibodies, but they are basically antibodies that are prepared in a laboratory,” Dr. Montague said.

If effective, Dr. Montague said this could be an important prevention tool, even if a vaccine is approved soon.

He says most vaccines for respiratory viruses like the flu are not 100% effective.

“Usually you get a level of protection that reduces the likelihood that you’re going to get illness if you are exposed. Or if you get sick, it reduces the severity of illness, and that’s typical for flu. It’s probably the most likely scenario for a vaccine,” he said.

People who would like to participate in the clinical trial must enroll within 96 hours of their household member testing positive.

If you are interested, you can contact the study team Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 720-335-5205, or email cucovidantibodystudy@gmail.com