Colorado home to 5 of top 10 healthiest counties in the U.S.

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has done it again! Half of the top 10 healthiest counties in the nation are in the state of Colorado.

The healthiest county in Colorado is Douglas County, ranking in at No. 2 on the annual Healthiest Communities 2021 report by the U.S. News and World Report.

The full top 10 healthiest counties list:

Credit: Healthy Communities report 2021, U.S. News and World Report

The report evaluates almost 3,000 counties, analyzing metrics within categories such as economy, environment, and food and nutrition.

This year’s report included COVID-19 vaccination rates as well as other pandemic information. The report also includes mental health evaluations in each county. The report found that the healthiest counties had slightly lower than average COVID-19 rates.

The purpose of the report is to community members of health policies, practices and outcomes within their community. To see the full Healthy Communities analysis, visit Healthiest Communities Rankings 2021.