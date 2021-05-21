Colorado holds professional dress drive to help jobless get employment

DENVER (KDVR) — The State of Colorado, with help from a few local charities, is helping Coloradans get back to work with a professional dress clothes drive at the state Capitol.

Thousands of Coloradans lost their jobs due to the state’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the state wants to help those people get back on their feet and back to work. And it all starts with looking the part.

“We are going to be helping people who are seeking employment, who have been unemployed, and don’t have the means right now to get the clothing they need for those interviews,” said Lloyd Lewis, ARC Thrift Stores CEO.

On the west side of the state Capitol – the governor’s office, the Colorado state treasurer’s office and the Colorado State Patrol collected gently used professional clothing so people can dress for success.

“They are looking for women’s black blazers, white shirts, they are looking for white shirts for men, suits, you know first impressions make a big difference,” said Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young.

The Professional Clothing Drive was run by the ARC Thrift Stores, Dress for Success and Qualified Listeners who assist veterans and their families.

“Being a part of this drive is very important to us. We are trying to be a part of the community, and collecting clothes for people who are trying to get back on the job market is super important,” said Maggie Scivicque, Arc Thrift Store.

It will be a long road to recovery but one that has to start somewhere.