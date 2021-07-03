Colorado hits 70% vaccinated against COVID-19

A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado has reached President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of Americans 18 and older by July 4 – at least in this state.

According to Gov. Jared Polis, 70.04% of Colorado adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That means about 3.1 million state residents have been immunized with at least one vaccine dose.

Colorado is ticking up in COVID vaccinations versus the nation as a whole, with 67% of the national population receiving a COVID vaccine first dose.

“I am excited that our state has reached the goal of 70% of adults with at least their first vaccination by Independence Day. This is an exciting milestone for the people of our state, it is a testament to our resilience and united commitment in the fight against this deadly virus. The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and enjoy the life we love in Colorado,” said Polis. “Our country has a simple tool to stop the loss in the form of a safe, highly effective, and free vaccine so get your vaccine to safeguard yourself and your family.”