Colorado hits 70% vaccinated against COVID-19

Local News

by: Jenny Ivy

Posted: / Updated:

A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado has reached President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of Americans 18 and older by July 4 – at least in this state.

According to Gov. Jared Polis, 70.04% of Colorado adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That means about 3.1 million state residents have been immunized with at least one vaccine dose.

Colorado is ticking up in COVID vaccinations versus the nation as a whole, with 67% of the national  population receiving a COVID vaccine first dose.

“I am excited that our state has reached the goal of 70% of adults with at least their first vaccination by Independence Day. This is an exciting milestone for the people of our state, it is a testament to our resilience and united commitment in the fight against this deadly virus. The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and enjoy the life we love in Colorado,” said Polis. “Our country has a simple tool to stop the loss in the form of a safe, highly effective, and free vaccine so get your vaccine to safeguard yourself and your family.” 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories