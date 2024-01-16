DENVER (KDVR) — A stretch of U.S. Highway 36 in Boulder County was officially designated as the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Highway.

The NAACP Boulder County Chapter celebrated with elected officials in a symbolic ceremony at the Colorado State Capitol on Friday ahead of the MLK Day holiday weekend, according to a release from NAACP.

“Designating this highway is not just about honoring the past; it’s about paving the way for a future where justice and equality prevail on every road we traverse,” Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett said.

The NAACP said dedicating a highway honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a significant milestone that “reflects on the significance of the designation, the proceedings in the legislative session, and the profound impact of Dr. King’s principles on the ongoing quest for justice and equality in the nation.”

The designated highway includes a 5-mile stretch of Highway 36 from Mile Marker 32 to Mile Marker 37.

This stretch runs through the center of Boulder, with Mile Marker 33 near Lee Hill Drive and Mile Marker 37 near Colorado Avenue.