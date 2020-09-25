Colorado high schools prepare for fall football season

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — More than 200 high schools across Colorado have opted in to having a fall football season after Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) decided to allow it.

One of the schools moving forward with a fall season: Golden High School.

Thursday was the Demons’ first practice for the 2020 season.

Head Coach Jared Yannacito said, “Every single day we’re out here is a gift.”

Yannacito and his staff are all wearing face coverings.

“I don’t think they take practice for granted anymore,” he said of his players.

Parent Valerie Roesch is here to watch her son’s first practice with the freshmen team.

“He’s super excited now,” she said.

She was asked if she has any COVID-19 concerns about coming back too soon.

“I mean, there’s a small concern,” she says. “Because it’s still out there. But I feel they’re taking all the precautions they’re supposed to.”

Golden High School’s first game is slated for early October against Monument’s Palmer Ridge. Yannacito says he is “optimistic” that game will be played.