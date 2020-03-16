Colorado health officials confirm 29 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 160

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Monday afternoon that there 29 additional positive cases in the state, bringing the total to 160.

Officials did not provide information about where in the state the cases are located. However, FOX31 and Channel 2 confirmed Sunday evening that four of the new cases are in Boulder County.

The state also did not release information about the affected people’s ages.

“Due to the high volume of tests being processed by the state lab and a need to get the information out quickly, today’s news release does not contain a demographic breakdown. Demographic data will be provided as soon as the lab is able to provide the statistical breakdown,” the CDPHE said in a written statement.

The state says it has tested 1,216 people since testing started on Feb. 28.

All cases previously referred to as “presumptive positive” are now being considered positive. According to the CDPHE, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are no longer performing confirmatory testing.