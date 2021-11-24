Colorado health experts provide update on COVID-19 ahead of Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will provide an update on COVID-19 in Colorado on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. You can watch it live above on FOX31 NOW.

The meeting will feature Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander, Dr. Alexis Burakoff, Medical epidemiologist, Nicole Comstock, Outbreak and Field Epidemiologist Manager, and Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer.

