DENVER (KDVR) — Concerns about money for the victims of the Club Q shooting were mounting against one of the organizations that collected more than a million dollars.

Community members have asked that 100% of the donations go straight to victims. Thursday, the organization explained why it does not operate that way.

Following some tough criticism this week, leaders of the Colorado Healing Fund said they run a tight ship but are open to suggestions from the community.

“We fall within a very specific niche that we haven’t been able to get state funding or federal funding at this moment. Also with a lot of foundations, we don’t fall within their grant-making space, so we’ve had to find new ways for us to be able to get funding,” said Jordan Finegan, Colorado Healing Fund’s executive director.

Colorado Healing Fund explains its budget

People have taken issue with a 10% administrative fee the Colorado Healing Fund takes sometimes when collecting donations. The organization said it helps them operate on a $130,000 annual budget. Finegan said the budget pays the salary for one staff member, an annual audit and other obligations they have to account for as a nonprofit.

The organization works with partner agencies who do not collect an administrative fee for their part in the response to get the money to victims as fast as possible.

“They come to us and tell us what this family needs support with, maybe their funeral costs are going to be over the allotted amount from victims comp, maybe it’s how are they going to feed the family in the interim in this time, maybe they don’t feel safe going back to their house,” Colorado Healing Fund Board Member Steven Siegel explained.

‘We’re looking at all options’: Colorado Healing Fund

Concerns have been raised over certain partners, like the Department of Public Safety and law enforcement in communities that may not be comfortable with those interactions.

Board members said they hear the concerns and want to meet people where they are.

“We’re looking at all options. I would love if we didn’t have to take an administrative fee. I really would, nothing would please me more, so we are exploring several different opportunities,” Board President Cynthia Coffman said.

Organization leaders said many of the concerns raised by the community this past weekend were not on their radar until now, but they are encouraging people to reach out with other ideas they may need to consider.