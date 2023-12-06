DENVER (KDVR) — New data from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows the state is on pace to match or exceed last year’s record high of reported hate crimes.

Yet despite those statistics, state leaders still believe 82-96% of those crimes are not being reported.

“Some people just don’t feel safe reporting to law enforcement, and some people don’t feel that if they do report, that something can happen, said Scott Levin with the Anti-Defamation League.

Levin said the ADL has seen a 300% increase in antisemitic events amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“That’s had an impact here in the United States, and here in the community,” he said.

Metropolitan State University of Denver student Morgan Shepard said he witnessed antisemitic hate crime at a recent rally.

“I have seen quite a bit, especially at some of those protests. There were people who made throat-cutting motions,” he said. “I think the people who held those beliefs have always held those beliefs, I think they’re just more active about it. I think they think now is a good time to express those, and they can kind of mask those in a movement instead of just blatantly saying something.”

What can Colorado do about hate crimes?

On Wednesday night, politicians and law enforcement officials met at the Colorado Judicial Center to discuss the latest statistics and how to combat hate crimes.

“When we see inappropriate behavior, or we see people talking in violent, negative terms, we need to stop it right there and not let those types of things continue, state Sen. Rhonda Fields said.

Fields was asked whether the issue could be addressed at the state legislature.

“I don’t think it’s laws, I think it’s personal accountability,” she said.