Colorado hate crimes in 2019 highest in 15 years

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado experienced more hate crimes than ever in 2019, matching totals and per capita hate crime rates from the late 2000s and early 2010s.

U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations data released Monday tallied 212 crimes against people and property motivated by antagonism towards race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender or gender identification.

This is the greatest number of hate crimes in the last 15 years, though not the greatest amount of hate crimes per capita.

Compared to previous years, 2019’s hate crime total is a dramatic spike.

Between 2013 and 2018, hate crime experienced a relative lull in Colorado with an average 112 hate crimes per year – half the amount of 2019.

This downturn was not the decadal norm, however. Further back in time, numbers trended higher. In 2009, the state saw an almost identical number of hate crimes with 208, with an average 184 per year from 2009-12.

These trends cannot be chalked up to Colorado’s exploding population over the last 15 years. The hate crime per capita rate matches hate crime totals almost exactly, including the closeness of 2019 to years 2009, 2011 and 2012.

Fewer hate crimes were committed for racial/ethnic/ancestral motivation as a percentage of the total in 2019, while the two other largest hate crime categories – sexual orientation and religion – were average in 2019.

A smaller percentage of last year’s hate crimes came from racial motivations than any year prior. Only 55% of hate crimes last year were racially motivated, above the 15-average 62% and lower than any year but 2013.

This points to a statewide increase in religious and sexual orientation hate crimes. There were more religious hate crimes than any year but 2006 and more sexual orientation hate crimes than any year.

Both sexual orientation and religious crimes as a percentage of total hate crimes, however, matched the 15-average.