DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has the largest elk population in the world, but it hasn’t always been that way.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there are an estimated 280,000 elk in the state, but in the early 1900s, only 40,000 elk roamed in North America.

The elk population dwindled due to unregulated market hunting, according to CPW. Now, Rocky Mountain elk are one of the greatest conservation success stories in Colorado.

How elk went from dwindling to thriving in Colorado

CPW and conservation partners made it happen with rigorous studies and relocation efforts.

In 1916, 50 elk were brought to Colorado from Wyoming to help re-establish dwindling herds. They were released in Idaho Springs and the Greenhorn Mountains, according to CPW.

“From these limited transplants, and through decades of trapping and relocation efforts by wildlife managers, elk populations have soared to the abundant herds for which Colorado is now famous,” the CPW website reads.

Why Colorado’s elk population is important

According to CPW, elk are valuable to Coloradans and local economies.

Whether it be to view and admire wildlife or to hunt, visitors come from all over the world to see elk in the Centennial State.

Hunting helps preserve herd health and funding to support wildlife conservation and research across the state, according to CPW.

“In the fall people come from every corner to see these magnificent animals and to hear their distinctive bugle. They also lure hunters deep into the woods in a time-honored tradition and critical management tool,” the CPW website reads.

CPW continues studies, relocation and conservation efforts

With help from partner groups, CPW keeps up on conservation efforts today by protecting key winter ranges and migration corridors and improving the statewide habitat for an abundance of elk in future generations.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists conduct wildlife research projects and population surveys in the winter. Projects include things like classification flights and putting radio collars on deer and elk.

“The classification flights will be critical to help us understand how last winter’s weather conditions may have affected birth rates and survival of elk calves and fawns last summer,” said Brad Banulis, CPW Northwest Region senior wildlife biologist.

Researchers use that data to help CPW manage robust and healthy big-game populations, as they are always on the lookout for animal welfare, according to a release from CPW.