DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices have been falling for the last three months across the nation, but Colorado has some of the fastest-falling gas prices in the U.S., according to a report from AAA.

It’s well-timed good news for travelers as the holiday season is in full swing. AAA expects 104 million people nationwide to drive to their holiday destinations this year, up 1.8% from last year.

As of Dec. 10, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.15, which is down from $3.39 at this time last month and about 15 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Meanwhile, in Colorado, a gallon of gas costs an average of $2.85, which is about 50 cents cheaper than a month ago, and 20 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Prices vary in different areas of the state, though.

The average price at the pump is highest in Glenwood Springs at $3.47 per gallon. On the flip side, its cheapest in Greeley at $2.58 per gallon.

A few places even have prices less than $2. Find the best prices near you on this gas price map.

AAA said gas prices are expected to continue to fall into early 2024.