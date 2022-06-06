DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are at an all-time high across the country, including right here in Colorado. However, when it comes to the economy, our state has one of the best in the country.

A new study by Wallet Hub showed that Colorado ranks sixth for having one of the top economies in the United States.

Wallet Hub compared every state by using 28 different factors for economic performance and strength.

The 28 key factors were divided into three categories: economic activity, economic health, and innovation potential.

Based on the three categories, Colorado ranked 13th for economic activity, sixth for economic health, and ninth for innovation potential.

Rankings

Overall Rank State Total Score Economic Activity Economic Health Innovation Potential 1 Washington 73.83 3 7 2 2 Utah 71.33 2 1 10 3 California 70.30 1 31 3 4 Massachusetts 67.28 6 35 1 5 New Hampshire 58.86 18 13 4 6 Colorado 58.84 13 6 9 7 North Carolina 56.83 14 12 11 8 Georgia 56.54 5 15 24 9 Oregon 55.86 15 23 7 10 District of Columbia 54.74 9 14 13 11 Tennessee 54.61 4 5 38 12 Texas 54.16 8 9 23 13 Idaho 53.57 22 2 16 14 Florida 52.68 10 3 33 15 Michigan 52.57 16 40 5 16 Maryland 50.65 25 36 6 17 Arizona 50.64 17 19 20 18 Montana 49.61 12 10 34 19 Minnesota 49.04 23 18 17 20 Virginia 47.15 27 16 22 21 New York 47.12 11 50 21 22 Indiana 46.44 21 20 30 23 New Jersey 46.24 19 51 12 24 Iowa 46.12 24 21 26 25 Connecticut 45.10 38 43 8 26 Nevada 44.77 7 32 44 27 Wisconsin 44.25 43 17 18 28 Delaware 43.68 34 29 15 29 Nebraska 43.60 29 8 36 30 South Carolina 42.36 20 27 39 31 Missouri 41.38 33 28 28 32 Illinois 41.13 26 41 29 33 Pennsylvania 40.48 31 48 19 34 Alabama 40.24 32 25 35 35 Kansas 39.78 40 26 31 36 Rhode Island 39.19 37 39 27 37 South Dakota 38.70 42 4 47 38 North Dakota 38.41 46 11 37 39 Ohio 38.09 30 46 32 40 New Mexico 38.07 44 49 14 41 Vermont 37.99 48 30 25 42 Kentucky 36.03 28 37 46 43 Arkansas 35.88 35 22 45 44 Maine 35.37 36 34 42 45 Wyoming 34.38 39 24 49 46 Mississippi 32.19 41 47 43 47 Oklahoma 31.32 50 38 40 48 Hawaii 30.59 47 33 50 49 Louisiana 29.39 45 44 48 50 Alaska 27.61 51 45 41 51 West Virginia 26.10 49 42 51 Wallet Hub

Colorado also ranked in the top five for having the most startup activity in the country.

Most startup activity, according to Wallet Hub:

Florida Nevada Utah Idaho Colorado

Wallet Hub ranked Washington as the top economy in the United States and West Virginia as the worst economy.