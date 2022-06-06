DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are at an all-time high across the country, including right here in Colorado. However, when it comes to the economy, our state has one of the best in the country.

A new study by Wallet Hub showed that Colorado ranks sixth for having one of the top economies in the United States.

Wallet Hub compared every state by using 28 different factors for economic performance and strength.

The 28 key factors were divided into three categories: economic activity, economic health, and innovation potential.

Based on the three categories, Colorado ranked 13th for economic activity, sixth for economic health, and ninth for innovation potential.

Rankings

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Economic Activity Economic Health Innovation Potential 
1Washington73.83372
2Utah71.332110
3California70.301313
4Massachusetts67.286351
5New Hampshire58.8618134
6Colorado58.841369
7North Carolina56.83141211
8Georgia56.5451524
9Oregon55.8615237
10District of Columbia54.7491413
11Tennessee54.614538
12Texas54.168923
13Idaho53.5722216
14Florida52.6810333
15Michigan52.5716405
16Maryland50.6525366
17Arizona50.64171920
18Montana49.61121034
19Minnesota49.04231817
20Virginia47.15271622
21New York47.12115021
22Indiana46.44212030
23New Jersey46.24195112
24Iowa46.12242126
25Connecticut45.1038438
26Nevada44.7773244
27Wisconsin44.25431718
28Delaware43.68342915
29Nebraska43.6029836
30South Carolina42.36202739
31Missouri41.38332828
32Illinois41.13264129
33Pennsylvania40.48314819
34Alabama40.24322535
35Kansas39.78402631
36Rhode Island39.19373927
37South Dakota38.7042447
38North Dakota38.41461137
39Ohio38.09304632
40New Mexico38.07444914
41Vermont37.99483025
42Kentucky36.03283746
43Arkansas35.88352245
44Maine35.37363442
45Wyoming34.38392449
46Mississippi32.19414743
47Oklahoma31.32503840
48Hawaii30.59473350
49Louisiana29.39454448
50Alaska27.61514541
51West Virginia26.10494251
Wallet Hub

Colorado also ranked in the top five for having the most startup activity in the country.

Most startup activity, according to Wallet Hub:

  1. Florida
  2. Nevada
  3. Utah
  4. Idaho
  5. Colorado

Wallet Hub ranked Washington as the top economy in the United States and West Virginia as the worst economy.