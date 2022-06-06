DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are at an all-time high across the country, including right here in Colorado. However, when it comes to the economy, our state has one of the best in the country.
A new study by Wallet Hub showed that Colorado ranks sixth for having one of the top economies in the United States.
Wallet Hub compared every state by using 28 different factors for economic performance and strength.
The 28 key factors were divided into three categories: economic activity, economic health, and innovation potential.
Based on the three categories, Colorado ranked 13th for economic activity, sixth for economic health, and ninth for innovation potential.
Rankings
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Economic Activity
|Economic Health
|Innovation Potential
|1
|Washington
|73.83
|3
|7
|2
|2
|Utah
|71.33
|2
|1
|10
|3
|California
|70.30
|1
|31
|3
|4
|Massachusetts
|67.28
|6
|35
|1
|5
|New Hampshire
|58.86
|18
|13
|4
|6
|Colorado
|58.84
|13
|6
|9
|7
|North Carolina
|56.83
|14
|12
|11
|8
|Georgia
|56.54
|5
|15
|24
|9
|Oregon
|55.86
|15
|23
|7
|10
|District of Columbia
|54.74
|9
|14
|13
|11
|Tennessee
|54.61
|4
|5
|38
|12
|Texas
|54.16
|8
|9
|23
|13
|Idaho
|53.57
|22
|2
|16
|14
|Florida
|52.68
|10
|3
|33
|15
|Michigan
|52.57
|16
|40
|5
|16
|Maryland
|50.65
|25
|36
|6
|17
|Arizona
|50.64
|17
|19
|20
|18
|Montana
|49.61
|12
|10
|34
|19
|Minnesota
|49.04
|23
|18
|17
|20
|Virginia
|47.15
|27
|16
|22
|21
|New York
|47.12
|11
|50
|21
|22
|Indiana
|46.44
|21
|20
|30
|23
|New Jersey
|46.24
|19
|51
|12
|24
|Iowa
|46.12
|24
|21
|26
|25
|Connecticut
|45.10
|38
|43
|8
|26
|Nevada
|44.77
|7
|32
|44
|27
|Wisconsin
|44.25
|43
|17
|18
|28
|Delaware
|43.68
|34
|29
|15
|29
|Nebraska
|43.60
|29
|8
|36
|30
|South Carolina
|42.36
|20
|27
|39
|31
|Missouri
|41.38
|33
|28
|28
|32
|Illinois
|41.13
|26
|41
|29
|33
|Pennsylvania
|40.48
|31
|48
|19
|34
|Alabama
|40.24
|32
|25
|35
|35
|Kansas
|39.78
|40
|26
|31
|36
|Rhode Island
|39.19
|37
|39
|27
|37
|South Dakota
|38.70
|42
|4
|47
|38
|North Dakota
|38.41
|46
|11
|37
|39
|Ohio
|38.09
|30
|46
|32
|40
|New Mexico
|38.07
|44
|49
|14
|41
|Vermont
|37.99
|48
|30
|25
|42
|Kentucky
|36.03
|28
|37
|46
|43
|Arkansas
|35.88
|35
|22
|45
|44
|Maine
|35.37
|36
|34
|42
|45
|Wyoming
|34.38
|39
|24
|49
|46
|Mississippi
|32.19
|41
|47
|43
|47
|Oklahoma
|31.32
|50
|38
|40
|48
|Hawaii
|30.59
|47
|33
|50
|49
|Louisiana
|29.39
|45
|44
|48
|50
|Alaska
|27.61
|51
|45
|41
|51
|West Virginia
|26.10
|49
|42
|51
Colorado also ranked in the top five for having the most startup activity in the country.
Most startup activity, according to Wallet Hub:
- Florida
- Nevada
- Utah
- Idaho
- Colorado
Wallet Hub ranked Washington as the top economy in the United States and West Virginia as the worst economy.