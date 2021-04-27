Colorado has grown again; See how our state stacks up in brand new Census data

DENVER (KDVR) — We know that Colorado has been growing at a rapid pace, and the latest U.S. Census is proof.

Colorado gained an 8th Congressional District. The new data shows the state added nearly 745,000 new residents since 2010, a 14.8% increase.

But what are some other interesting facts from the once-in-a-decade Census results?

The U.S. population is now at 331,449,281. The increase of 7.4% was the slowest population growth since 1930-1940, the decade of the Great Depression.

Colorado’s population is now at about 5.8 million. The increase is the sixth-highest percentage growth nationwide. Utah ranked first with a growth of more than 18%.

Texas gained the most people with just under four million in the last decade.

Three states showed a population decline over the last decade: Illinois, Mississippi and West Virginia. West Virginia had the largest percentage loss of any state at 3.2%.

California is the most populous state with more than 39.5 million residents. Wyoming is the least populous state with just over 500,000 residents.

So that means that Colorado gained more residents in the last 10 years than Wyoming has in total.