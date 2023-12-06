DENVER (KDVR) — According to U.S. Census Bureau data, a higher percentage of Colorado employees worked from home in 2022 than in any other state nationwide.

In 2022, an estimated 21.2% of Coloradans worked remotely, just over a fifth of the working population, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

While not a state, Washington, D.C. did have a higher rate of remote work, with 33.8% of residents in the nation’s capital doing so.

Among the states, Washington had the next-highest rate at 20.5%:

Colorado – 21.2% Washington – 20.5% Arizona (tie) – 19.2% Maryland (tie) – 19.2% Oregon – 19%

Colorado’s rate was down from 2021 when 23.7% of state residents worked from home.

However, unsurprisingly, the number is much higher than before the pandemic, when only 9.1% of Coloradans worked from home, according to the data.

Still, even in 2019, Colorado had the highest remote work population nationwide.

Boulder popular for remote work

The remote work rates were higher or lower depending on the city.

Boulder had one of the highest rates of people working from home in 2022 at 32.5%, though it was surpassed by Highlands Ranch, where an estimated 33.2% of the population worked from home.

Denver also had a slightly higher rate of people working remotely at 27.2%. On the other hand, Aurora had a much lower rate of work from home comparatively, at 16.2%.

However, Greeley had the lowest rate of remote work, with only 7.7% of the city working from home in 2022.