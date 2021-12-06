Colorado Gives Day: How to donate money to the FOX31 & Channel 2 Toy Drive

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day, an annual event dedicated to nonprofit organizations across our state.

Among the many ways you can contribute is the FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive with the Salvation Army. It’s our 11th annual event helping make the holidays brighter for local children.

Today, you dont even have to make a trip to the toy store to help out. For Colorado Gives Day, you can donate money to The Salvation Army that will be used to purchase toys.

And if you would like to donate a gift yourself, you can drop-off a new, unwrapped tory to Macy’s and D.R. Horton locations throughout the Denver area and Front Range through Dec. 20.

It’s your chance to help give a child or teen a Christmas they’ll never forget.