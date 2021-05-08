Colorado girl with inoperable brain tumor gets Disney surprise delivered to her home

DENVER (KDVR) — A 5-year-old Colorado girl with an inoperable brain tumor is heading to Disney World with the help of her community.

Kristin Stegmueller said they first noticed something was wrong with their daughter, Mary, more than two years ago.

“She spiked a fever and her eyes crossed. They were just seeing if they’d uncross because of the fever and they never got better,” said Stegmueller.

Mary was eventually diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. She underwent a series of treatment trials at Stanford Children’s Hospital in California and her family said there’s been a 10% reduction in the tumor.

“We’re hopeful this is going to be a miracle,” said Stegmueller.

With the help of their community, Mary’s wish to go to Disney World is now coming true.

“Everyone calls me fairy godmother but really I’m a realtor,” said Brittnie Kreutzer.

Kreutzer is part of a network of realtors called Agent of Excellence, with members across the country and in Canada. She said they were able to raise enough money to send the whole family to Disney World in just a matter of hours.

“A lot of our members were able to pull things like VIP tours of Magic Kingdom, dinner at Cinderella’s table. We were able to do a lot of things for them at Disney World, specifically,” said Kreutzer.

Kreutzer organized an elaborate surprise Saturday, to let Mary know she’s heading to Disney World. A horse drawn carriage pulled up in front of their Northglenn home, with Cinderella delivering the good news.

“A little unexpected but it’s amazing. Just to see how people have come to support and help and even people we’ve never met, people that aren’t even in this state. It’s just wonderful,” said Stegmueller.

Mary will have her own custom gown to wear to Disney World, thanks to the help of seamstress, Corrine Kurtz.

“It’s so special. My son was diagnosed with a brain tumor in September so I know it’s important to her and her family. When I was sewing it I had her in mind the whole time,” said Kurtz.

The dress is inspired by one of Mary’s drawings, which has also been used as a T-shirt design to help raise money for medical expenses.