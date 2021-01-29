Colorado Girl Scouts pivot cookie sales plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Girl Scout cookies go on sale starting Sunday, but this year purchasing them will look a little different.

Like many of Colorado’s small businesses, Girl Scouts are also having to pivot their sales plans when it comes to doling out Girl Scout cookies.

“Well, now we can’t really go to many booths so you just have to sell your digital cookie link to other people that you know,” explained Genvieve Reynolds, a Colorado Girl Scout from Castle Rock.

Reynolds has already sold 200 boxes of cookies through online pre-sale orders. Her goal is to sell 250 more.

“Cookies are a big part of our revenue as well as the girls,” said Leanna Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado.

Money generated from cookie sales funds Girl Scout programs throughout the year.

Along with online orders, some Girl Scouts will be hosting drive-thru cookie booths in their communities.

Walmart stores in Colorado are also allowing Girl Scouts to sell their cookies outside their entrances in a safe and socially distant way.

“So you’ll see the girls in front of Walmarts across the state,” Clark said.

This year, GrubHub is teaming up with the Girl Scouts to help deliver cookies too.

Starting Sunday you’ll find a ‘purchase Girl Scout cookies’ option when ordering a meal via the GrubHub app.

“Now it’s not going to be across the board, because it will depend on location and timing, but if you see that box pop up, take advantage of it. Then the Grub-Hub driver will go to one of our booths, pick up the cookies and deliver them with your tacos!” Clark said.

