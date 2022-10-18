DENVER (KDVR) — Philanthropist, novelist and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos MacKenzie Scott donated nearly $3 million to the Girl Scouts of Colorado, the organization announced Tuesday.

The record-breaking $2.8 million is part of Scott’s $84.5 million donation to the Girl Scouts of the USA. Scott chose 29 out of 111 Girl Scout councils to receive some of the donation.

“Our vision is to continue down a path of innovation and create ways to meet girls where they are; lifting up the issues they care about such as mental health, equity, and our environment,” Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO Leanna Clark said.

The endowment from Scott will help the Girl Scouts program continue to encourage girls to lead and succeed in the world. The organization focuses on empowering girls to battle challenges in life and succeed at whatever goals they set for themselves.

“The support from all our donors, including this generous support from Mackenzie Scott is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation. We’re excited to prove how her investment in girls will change the world – because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed,” GSUSA CEO Sofia Chang said.

Why MacKenzie Scott donated to the Girl Scouts

Scott pledged to give half of her worth away within her lifetime following her divorce from Amazon founder Bezos and has given away about $12.7 billion to more than 1,200 nonprofits since July 2020, according to Forbes. Her current wealth is listed at $34.3 billion on the Forbes site.

Scott donates her money to the nonprofits with nothing attached allowing the organizations to use it how they best see fit, Forbes said.