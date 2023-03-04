DENVER (KDVR) — A group of Colorado Girl Scouts joined engineers from Lockheed Martin to celebrate Women’s History Month and learn more about STEM careers available to them.

The group met at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver. Engineers led the group of middle and high school students through some STEM activities.

“We learned a lot about the different categories of aerospace science and engineering,” said seventh grader Juliette Hoffman.

The girls learned about cyber security, artificial intelligence, optics and space science. They even made their own rockets.

“I think that that was really neat experience,” Hoffman said.

The goal is to get girls excited about STEM opportunities.

“They can change the world, and I want them to change the world,” said Sonia Phares, vice president of IGNITE, Lockheed Martin Space. “We really think STEM is the future and there’s so many problems in the world that have to be solved and science and technology are going to be a great part of solving those.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women make up nearly half of the nation’s workforce, but only 27% of the STEM field.

Phares hopes the girls will learn enough to know that STEM is an option for them.

“We really want a lot of diverse opinions, and we want young people today to be really encouraged, and really excited about STEM and what they can do to impact the world,” she said.