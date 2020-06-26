Colorado gentlemen’s clubs threaten lawsuits over ‘Safer at Home’ language

DENVER (KDVR) — Gentlemen’s clubs across metro Denver are looking for clarification after learning they could be violating the state’s “Safer at Home” order.

That order says “Performers in a restaurant or bar must maintain a minimum of 25 feet of distance from the patrons.”

That would mean most show clubs, which identify as bars or restaurants, would be violating that order by having exotic dancers in close contact with customers.

“Walking up to the stage and tipping a dancer, mask or no mask, there’s not really any regulation,” said one man.

That man asked to remain anonymous after leaving Shotgun Willie’s in Glendale Thursday afternoon.

He says dancers inside were wearing masks, but were interacting with customers at close distances.

“A foot, feet, inches, I mean pick your poison,” he said. “Intimate contact is business as usual.”

The owner of Diamond Cabaret in downtown Denver says he’s looking for clarification from the state, releasing the following statement:

“The Diamond Cabaret has heard of a 25 foot distance rule being applied in large venues for live entertainment, but doesn’t believe the governors intent was to restrict exotic entertainers currently performing at our restaurant.



A restriction such as that would not only destroy our business and that of many other adult clubs, but would be a unconstitutional restriction on the performers form of speech and expression. The damages would catastrophic.



If a mime is performing does the 25 ft rule still apply? Can the standard of an unmasked rock and roll band be the same as a masked exotic performer?



We are waiting for clarification from the Governor on his intent before we proceed with lawsuits”



A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environement was working to gather that clarification Thursday night.

This story will be updated when we receive that response.