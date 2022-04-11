DENVER (KDVR) — While some parts of the country may be seeing a drop in gas prices, Colorado is only down 2 cents from last week.

According to figures from the American Automobile Association, the country’s average gasoline price has dropped about eight cents over the past week to $4.11, and about 13 cents in the last two weeks.

But Colorado’s average is still lower than the national average at $3.95 and down from $3.97 last week.

The recent drop comes after countries including the U.S. announced recently that they would release additional oil from their reserves.

Our partners at The Hill said prices for crude oil, from which gasoline is made, have also dropped in recent days. U.S. crude stood at around $95 per barrel on Monday morning, down from as high as $103 per barrel a week ago and even higher in late March.

So where can the cheapest gas in the Denver metro area be found? According to GasBuddy, it’s in Brighton. Where is the cheapest around your neck of the woods? As it should be no surprise, the county that Aspen is in has the highest-priced gas.