DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to fill up your vehicle with gas, there are several places across the Denver metro area with regular fuel under $3 per gallon on Monday.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.60, which is down 17 cents from last week, according to AAA.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.602
|$3.968
|$4.266
|$4.332
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.613
|$3.977
|$4.278
|$4.351
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.771
|$4.143
|$4.440
|$4.489
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.062
|$4.415
|$4.722
|$4.772
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.993
|$4.326
|$4.628
|$4.846
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.43, which is down 1 cent since last week.
Where are the cheapest gas prices?
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:
- QuickTrip – Parker: $2.48
- Circle K – Parker (Parkerhouse Road): $2.48
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Parker: $2.59
- Murphy Express – Parker: $2.95
- Circle K– Parker (Parker Road): $2.95
- Everyday – Parker: $2.99
- King Soopers– Bennett: $3.13
- Love’s Travel Stop – Bennett: $3.13
- Costco– Parker: $3.15
- Costco– Arvada: $3.19
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.48.