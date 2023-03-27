DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to fill up your vehicle with gas, there are several places across the Denver metro area with regular fuel under $3 per gallon on Monday.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.60, which is down 17 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Date/Avg.RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.602$3.968$4.266$4.332
Yesterday Avg.$3.613$3.977$4.278$4.351
Week Ago Avg.$3.771$4.143$4.440$4.489
Month Ago Avg.$4.062$4.415$4.722$4.772
Year Ago Avg.$3.993$4.326$4.628$4.846
AAA, 3/27/2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.43, which is down 1 cent since last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

  1. QuickTrip – Parker: $2.48
  2. Circle K – Parker (Parkerhouse Road): $2.48
  3. Loaf ‘N Jug– Parker: $2.59
  4. Murphy Express – Parker: $2.95
  5. Circle K– Parker (Parker Road): $2.95
  6. Everyday – Parker: $2.99
  7. King Soopers– Bennett: $3.13
  8. Love’s Travel Stop – Bennett: $3.13
  9. Costco– Parker: $3.15
  10. Costco– Arvada: $3.19

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.48.