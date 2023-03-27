DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to fill up your vehicle with gas, there are several places across the Denver metro area with regular fuel under $3 per gallon on Monday.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.60, which is down 17 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.602 $3.968 $4.266 $4.332 Yesterday Avg. $3.613 $3.977 $4.278 $4.351 Week Ago Avg. $3.771 $4.143 $4.440 $4.489 Month Ago Avg. $4.062 $4.415 $4.722 $4.772 Year Ago Avg. $3.993 $4.326 $4.628 $4.846 AAA, 3/27/2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.43, which is down 1 cent since last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.48.