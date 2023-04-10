DENVER (KDVR) — Spring break travel has wrapped up and summer vacation is right around the corner.

If you need to head to the pump to fill up your car on Monday, the cost is even lower than last week, at least in Colorado.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.44, which is down 6 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.444 $3.795 $4.084 $4.131 Yesterday Avg. $3.454 $3.809 $4.098 $4.147 Week Ago Avg. $3.500 $3.853 $4.151 $4.197 Month Ago Avg. $3.938 $4.304 $4.587 $4.668 Year Ago Avg. $3.957 $4.297 $4.595 $4.879 AAA, April 10, 2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.60, which is up 10 cents since last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.79.