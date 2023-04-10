DENVER (KDVR) — Spring break travel has wrapped up and summer vacation is right around the corner.
If you need to head to the pump to fill up your car on Monday, the cost is even lower than last week, at least in Colorado.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.44, which is down 6 cents from last week, according to AAA.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.444
|$3.795
|$4.084
|$4.131
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.454
|$3.809
|$4.098
|$4.147
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.500
|$3.853
|$4.151
|$4.197
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.938
|$4.304
|$4.587
|$4.668
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.957
|$4.297
|$4.595
|$4.879
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.60, which is up 10 cents since last week.
Where are the cheapest gas prices?
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:
- Shell– Denver: $2.79
- Murphy Express – Parker: $2.86
- QuickTrip – Parker: $2.86
- Circle K– Parker (Parker Road): $2.86
- Everyday– Parker: $2.86
- TA Travel Center- Wheat Ridge: $2.87
- Costco– Parker: $2.88
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $2.88
- Murphy Express– Denver: $2.89
- Everyday– Parker: $2.89
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.79.