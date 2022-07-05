DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices remain high across the country, including right here in Colorado. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.80.

In our state, the average remains higher at $4.89.

AAA said there has been a lower demand at the pump over the last two weeks but that could change with the arrival of the summer driving season.

“Domestic gasoline demand dipped recently, which took some of the pressure off of pump prices. About 80% of stations are now selling regular for under $5 a gallon,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so this trend of easing prices could be short-lived.”

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.892 $5.228 $5.533 $5.486 Yesterday Avg. $4.895 $5.234 $5.535 $5.494 Week Ago Avg. $4.902 $5.240 $5.538 $5.522 Month Ago Avg. $4.608 $4.919 $5.218 $5.394 Year Ago Avg. $3.455 $3.774 $4.067 $3.406 7/05/22, AAA

If you need to get gas, here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.07.