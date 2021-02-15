Colorado fugitive arrested in Wyoming

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man wanted on a Jefferson County warrant who fled police in Arvada is now behind bars.
The wanted man, 33-year-old Nathaniel Tsosie, was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Arvada Police Department announced on Monday.
Arvada police have been looking for Tsosie since he was found in a stolen vehicle on Jan. 6.
Tsosie fled from police, crashing the stolen vehicle and running away on foot. An AR-15 rifle, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash were found in the vehicle, according to police. A handgun was found during the foot chase.