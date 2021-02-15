Colorado fugitive arrested in Wyoming

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man wanted on a Jefferson County warrant who fled police in Arvada is now behind bars.

A big shout out to our Wyoming Law Enforcement partners for the Arrest of Nathaniel Tsosie age 33. Thank you @WyomingHighwayPatrol and @JohnsonCounty16CountySheriff pic.twitter.com/idQwd5TpFz — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) February 16, 2021

The wanted man, 33-year-old Nathaniel Tsosie, was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Arvada Police Department announced on Monday.

Arvada police have been looking for Tsosie since he was found in a stolen vehicle on Jan. 6.

Tsosie fled from police, crashing the stolen vehicle and running away on foot. An AR-15 rifle, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash were found in the vehicle, according to police. A handgun was found during the foot chase.