Colorado Freedom Memorial moving forward with Memorial Day weekend ceremony

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — In a last minute decision, the Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation will be moving forward with its annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The decision comes after Tri-County Public Health announced plans to move to Level Clear just days before the event, eliminating outdoor capacity requirements.

“The question was, were we too far behind? Would we be playing catchup?” said Rick Crandall. “We like a challenge, so we said let’s see what we can do.”

Crandall is the president of the foundation, which oversees the memorial near Buckley Air Force Base, honoring the more than 6,200 Coloradans who have passed while serving their country.

Last year, they placed some flags at the memorial, but couldn’t hold any sort of gathering.

“This year, it was looking like we’re going to miss year two, it’s not going to be until next year, and then things started to loosen up a bit,” he said.

Crandall said they are making arrangements to make sure everyone is comfortable. That will include reserved, spaced-out seating for those who want to continue avoiding large crowds.

“It’s not so much anymore about cramming as many people into a space as you can,” he said. “I think we’ve learned, let’s give each other a little elbow room, and there’s plenty in the park.”

That ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29. The complete schedule is set to be posted to the foundation’s website on Friday, April 30.