DENVER (KDVR) — The statewide initiative aiming to alleviate the financial strains attached to applying for college is going on through Thursday, Oct. 20. So, if you’ve been considering the world of secondary education, now might be your time.

The 2022 Colorado Free Application Days will be held from Oct. 18 through midnight on Oct. 20, during which time all application fees are waived for Colorado residents applying to any of Colorado’s public four-year colleges or universities.

It’s important to keep in mind that even though this is a statewide initiative, each college and university will have a fee waiver procedure that is unique to them. Here are all the instructions for each location.

Additionally, some schools and universities participating in this program are giving additional incentives to entice more Coloradans to sign up for higher education.

You can view the full list of institutions participating in the 2022 Colorado Free Application Days on their website.

University of Northern Colorado’s bilingual event

“If you’re interested in attending UNC, there’s no better time to apply, but don’t wait,” said UNC’s Director of Admissions, Erika Pepmeyer.

In addition to participating in Colorado’s fifth annual Free Application Days, UNC in Greeley is holding a bilingual event designed to give Hispanic members of the community informational support.

This support includes:

Factors to take into account when searching for a college

How to apply to a college

How to apply for financial aid

How to pay for college

Other pertinent topics

“Over 40% of our undergraduate population are the first in their families to attend college, so we know that many of them experienced a level of uncertainty during the college process,” Pepmeyer said. “We want to do everything we can to remove the barriers that students face in accessing higher education and support them on their path to earning a college degree.”

Registration is required to attend the bilingual event, which is called ¡Adelante!, and will be held on Oct. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at UNC’s Campus Commons in Greeley.

In addition to the multiple 30-minute information sessions, a dinner will be provided.