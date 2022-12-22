DENVER (KDVR) – The fifth annual iteration of a money-saving opportunity for aspiring students has come and gone. Now that the dust has settled on this offer, applicants to Colorado schools as a whole have saved roughly $2.7 million.

Those applying to a four-year public college or university in Colorado were given the chance to save money on fees during a two-day stretch back in October known as Colorado Free Application Days.

During this year’s event, which ran from Oct. 18-20, application fees were waived for nearly 64,000 applicants, which is a 2% increase when compared to the previous year.

“This program continues to bolster the number of applications that students submit to institutions year after year,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement on Thursday.

Statistical breakdown of Colorado Free Application Days

The exact number of applications received by Colorado institutions participating in this initiative was 63,976.

The goal of this program is to eliminate one of the many hurdles that negatively impact students during the application process.

“To date, students have saved more than $10 million in application fees over the five-year course of this campaign,” Executive Director of CDHE Dr. Angie Paccione said. “We want to thank our colleges and universities for putting students first and continuing to support this effort.”

Colorado institutes that received the most applications

Colorado State University Fort Collins – 11,344 applications University of Colorado Boulder – 10,481 applications University of Colorado Colorado Springs – 5,621 applications

Just under half of the applications from Colorado Free Application Days, which roughly amount to 28,677, were submitted by students of color.

Additionally, over a third of those submitted, an estimated 21,457, were done by first-time students.

Back in 2021, a state law in Colorado permitted public four-year colleges and universities to drop the SAT or ACT scores as an application requirement. So, as a result of that legislation change, 62% of applicants submitted applications without either test scores, which according to CDHE was a 6% increase from the previous year.

If you are struggling to afford financially navigating the application process and missed this year’s Colorado Free Application Days, most colleges still offer application fee waivers year-round.

Just contact the admission office of the school you are interested in attending to learn more.