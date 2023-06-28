DENVER (KDVR) — The state’s most visible food bank is asking for help.

A spokesperson for Food Bank of the Rockies said Wednesday that food costs and supply-chain hiccups are helping drive donations down.

“Nearly now one-third of the food that the Food Bank of the Rockies is distributing is purchased, outright,” said Erin Pulling president and chief executive officer.

As Pulling walked through a main distribution facility in northeast Denver, she passed pallet after pallet of food, but there is also plenty of empty space where donations ordinarily would sit.

Other distribution facilities exist in Grand Junction and Casper, Wyoming.

“Because of the cost of food,” she added. “Food has gone up so much, which is making so many families choose between putting food on the table and paying other, essential bills.”

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, please visit the organization’s website.

