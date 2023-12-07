DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday as directed by President Joe Biden.

Polis announced that all flags will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 7 in honor of the Americans who died at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

On this day 82 years ago, 2,403 service members and civilians were killed in a surprise attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service on the United States Armed Forces. This attack launched the U.S. into World War II.

Dec. 7 is now known as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The stories of the Greatest Generation’s ultimate courage and commitment continue to inspire an enduring sense of unity and purpose throughout our Nation. They remind us that, in the darkest of moments, we have the power to bend the arc of history toward a freer and more just future. They remind us that, from death, destruction, and division, we can build a better world — one grounded in peace and security. They remind us that the forces of tyranny and terrorism are no match for the flame of liberty that burns in the hearts of free people everywhere. Above all, they remind us that every generation can — and must — defeat democracy’s mortal foes.” President Biden in a release from The White House

Biden and The White House urged all Americans to commemorate the patriots who were wounded or died on Dec. 7, 1941. Biden also asks that Americans continue to “fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our service members; veterans; and their families, caregivers, and survivors.”

Therefore, all flags on public buildings will be flown at half-staff on this National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.